The District Magistrate of East Khasi Hills District has issued a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the BNSS, banning the movement of overloaded hay-laden trucks and pickups along the Mawtawar-Mawsiatkhnam Road and across Shillong city.

The directive comes in response to reports highlighting the safety hazards posed by these vehicles. According to the order, overloaded hay-laden trucks risk coming into contact with electric wires, potentially triggering major fire incidents.

Additionally, hay falling from these vehicles has been littering roads in various localities, creating a nuisance and hampering the annual cleaning drives undertaken by the communities.



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The order, effective immediately and until further notice, applies to all vehicles carrying hay along the specified routes. Violators of the directive will face prosecution under Section 188 of the BNSS.

Authorities have urged vehicle operators to adhere to the rules, emphasizing the importance of public safety and cleanliness. The District Magistrate has also assured that the order will be enforced rigorously to prevent accidents and maintain the city’s cleanliness standards.

The move has been welcomed by many residents who have expressed concerns over the littering of hay on roads and the associated fire hazards. Community leaders have lauded the administration’s proactive approach to ensuring safety and environmental hygiene in Shillong.

Truck operators and other stakeholders have been advised to make necessary adjustments to comply with the order and contribute to the city’s efforts to enhance safety and cleanliness.