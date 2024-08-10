The Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC), on August 9 published the marks of all the candidates appearing for the Meghalaya Civil Services (MCS) Preliminary examination.

The Chief Controller of Examination, MPSC, in an order declared the results public. The answer keys for the MCS prelims exam which was held in November, 2023 were also published.

Meanwhile, the commission has postponed the personal interview for the post of Meghalaya Police Service (MPS). In an order, the commission stated, "Due to unavoidable reasons, the personal interview for the post of Meghalaya Police Service under Home (Police) Department (Aug.2019) declared vide notification…dated 25th of July, 2024 stands deferred until further notice. Candidates are advised to refer to the Commission’s website for further information."

The results were published within 24 hours after a meeting was held between the union and the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU). The union had announced it would release the marks of all candidates who appeared for the Meghalaya Civil Service (Preliminary) examinations within 24 hours amid intensified protests.

The Khasi Students Union had earlier burnt an effigy of the commission outside the MPSC office on August 8, which was a result of MPSC’s refusal to release the marks of all candidates.