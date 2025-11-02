Meghalaya pulls up road agency for dumping debris into Umngot River

The Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) has pulled up a road project agency engaged in constructing a Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-funded highway from Shillong to Dawki for allegedly dumping construction debris into the Umngot River, one of India’s most pristine water bodies.

Officials said the action followed complaints and viral videos showing the river’s crystal-clear waters turning murky due to dumping of waste from earthwork and excavation activities. Local residents, many dependent on tourism for their livelihood, had raised concerns about the pollution affecting the river’s ecology and its global reputation.

The incident prompted Meghalaya MLA Ricky Syngkon to take up the matter with Union Ministers for Road Transport and Environment. Dawki, where the Umngot River flows, is renowned for its glass-like clarity, where the riverbed is visible even several feet below the surface, drawing thousands of tourists each year.



Following an inspection, the MSPCB directed the project management unit — Mylliem — overseeing the Shillong–Dawki road project, to immediately stop debris dumping and comply with environmental safeguards. MSPCB Chairman M. R. Narmaia cited violations under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, directing adherence to the board’s March 17 standard operating procedure and the prevention of further dumping.



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The Board’s inspection found that large quantities of soil and debris had been discarded without containment measures, leading to erosion and sedimentation. It also noted that improper slope management and lack of stabilisation structures increased the risk of landslides during rainfall.

Officials revealed that the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), executing the project, failed to retain protective structures like sandbags to prevent sediment flow into the river. The MSPCB has now directed the agency to conduct a detailed topography analysis and submit a corrective action plan within 15 days.

The Shillong–Dawki road, under construction since December 2021, has faced repeated environmental scrutiny for improper waste management and slope cutting.

The MSPCB has warned of further legal action if the agency fails to comply with its directives.