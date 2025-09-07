Meghalaya reopens Weisawdong Falls for tourists post honeymoon murder probe

Meghalaya’s Weisawdong Falls and Riat Arliang, sites that gained nationwide attention after the sensational honeymoon murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, are now open to tourists. While restrictions have been lifted, the state government will enforce strict monitoring and safety guidelines.

An official order was issued after Additional Deputy Commissioner M.A. Challam met with village headmen from Mawphu, Umblai, Laitduh, and Laitlyndop. Under the order, Laitduh village will manage tourism activities at Weisawdong Falls, while the Riat Arliang parking lot under Umblai village will remain available for tourist vehicles. Authorities warned that strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to take the law into their own hands.

Earlier this week, the Meghalaya Police filed a 790-page chargesheet in the high-profile murder case. Raja Raghuvanshi, 29, went missing shortly after marrying Sonam Raghuvanshi, 25, on May 11. His decomposed body was later found on June 2 near Weisawdong Falls. Investigations revealed that Sonam and her lover, Raj Kushwaha, had allegedly hired three contract killers—Akash Rajput, Vishal Chauhan, and Anand Kurmi—paying nearly Rs 20 lakh to carry out the murder.

The five accused—Sonam, Raj Kushwaha, Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi—have been charged under Sections 103(1), 238(a), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, for murder, destruction of evidence, and criminal conspiracy. According to police, Raja was ambushed near the falls on May 30, attacked with a machete, and thrown into a gorge while Sonam allegedly witnessed the assault before fleeing. She later surrendered in Uttar Pradesh on June 8, following the arrest of her lover and the hired killers.