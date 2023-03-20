Resubelpara MLA Timothy D Shira on March 20 was unanimously re-elected as the Deputy Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on the first day of the 2023 budget session.

"Timothy D Shira has been unanimously elected as the Deputy Speaker of the 11th House of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly," Speaker Thomas A Sangma said.

Three opposition parties such as Congress, All India Trinamool Congress, and Voice of the People Party (VPP) didn't field any candidate against Shira.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and former Leader of Mukul Sangma felicitated Shira on being elected as the Deputy Speaker in the House.

Speaking on the occasion, the senior National People’s Party (NPP) legislator expressed his gratitude to all members for showing their faith and confidence in him for the second consecutive term.

He assured the members to protect the legislature of the state and requested them to maintain the decorum of the House and added, “I am also looking forward to constructive pieces of advice from both sides of the House”.

“It is an honour and privilege to share the dias with you,” he added.

Meanwhile, speaking during the felicitation of Shira, Meghalaya Chief Minister congratulated Shira for becoming the Deputy speaker again.

''The fact that he was elected unanimously reflects the kind of acceptance that all members of the House have towards Shira,” Sangma added.

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