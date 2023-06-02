Congress MLA Ronnie V Lyngdoh also a member of the committee on roster reservation policy on Thursday said that just reviewing the reservation policy will not solve the job crisis in the state.

He said that as policymakers they have to look at it holistically.

"Let us look at how many of our youth are seeking employment. In a year, how many government jobs are available as of today. Let us look at that besides reviewing the reservation policy, let us look at ways and means to generate revenue for the state. And then of course generate more employment opportunities. If we don't do that, just reviewing the reservation itself is not enough to solve the problem of unemployment. That is very important," mentioned Lyngdoh.

Also Read: Meghalaya government decides to put on hold on all job recruitment till implementation of roster system

He added that how they generate more jobs, that is their job. "But I think people have this perception that if you review the reservation policy it is going to solve all the unemployment. I don't think that is going to happen," added Lyngdoh.

On the otherhand, Meghalaya Cabinet Minister and government spokesperson, Dr M Ampareen Lyngdoh said, “All job recruitment procedures should be put on hold till everyone is in agreement."

This statement came after a day that notification from the State government noticed that all job recruitments process should be temporarily put on hold.

“We (the government) will make the necessary announcements as and when all political parties are on the same page about the implementation of the roster”, said Lyngdoh.

The Minister said that one cannot have a truncated view as this is a democracy and everyone's opinion and suggestions matter.