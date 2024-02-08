In a significant development for the state of Meghalaya, the government has proposed an ambitious budget of over Rs 2,500 crore to construct a new administrative city near Shillong.

This initiative, spearheaded by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, aims to centralize administrative functions in a single location, thereby enhancing service accessibility for the public.

The planned administrative city is set to rise in Mawdiangdiang, approximately 12 kilometres from Shillong's city centre.

The comprehensive plan includes not only the construction of the administrative buildings but also the development of essential infrastructure such as road connectivity and water supply.



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Chief Minister Sangma has reviewed the designs for the administrative city and plans to present them to the state cabinet for approval. Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) are expected to be finalized by the end of the second quarter of the 2024-2025 fiscal year, after which the tender process for construction can commence.

The government's vision extends beyond the immediate construction, with hopes to relocate at least part of the secretariat or some directorates to the new administrative city within the current term. Furthermore, the government has allocated Rs 100 crore for the construction of three roads leading to the new city, with work anticipated to start in the coming months.

This strategic move is part of a larger, more comprehensive plan to improve the overall living conditions in Shillong, moving away from piecemeal solutions and towards a well-thought-out, long-term development strategy. The new administrative city is expected to be a significant step forward in realizing this vision, bringing together various government services in one accessible location for the benefit of the citizens.