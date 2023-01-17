The National People’s Party (NPP) National Chief who is also the Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad K Sangma said that the Party will go solo in its fight for the upcoming 2023 Assembly Election.

The NPP national president and chief minister Conrad K Sangma said his party will take a call on a post-poll alliance based on the election results.

“…we never have a pre-poll alliance; that's our principle that we always follow but, as I said, post-election, yes, we are always discussing with like-minded parties and that is the situation we will see when it comes,” he said.

When asked if the NPP will continue to work with the BJP, Sangma however said, “I'm not saying that we will or we will not but as the election results come, let us wait for that and let's see; election has not even been held… forget the results.”

Also Read: Meghalaya Congress chief asks people not to vote for BJP, calls party as 'anti-christian'

On the BJP and other coalition partners attacking the NPP, Sangma said, “We are in the coalition, we have worked together but as the election approaches each political party has their own story to tell and each one will try to take a political mileage out of the situation.”

He said it is not surprising that the BJP and other political parties are competing with the NPP in many seats. “That's how politics is and (we) will be fighting in the election, so let's see how things happen,” he added.

Earlier this month, the National People’s Party announced the name of the 58 candidates for the upcoming election in the State of Meghalaya at an election meeting titled – “Stronger Together” at Polo Grounds, Shillong.

National President Conrad K. Sangma in presence of National Vice President Prestone Tynsong, National Treasurer James K Sangma, MPs Agatha K. Sangma and Dr W.R. Kharlukhi released the document titled “Promises Delivered” which highlights the promises made during the 2018 election and achievements of the NPP led Government in the State.



Speaking at the rally, which was attended by over 10000 plus crowd, Conrad said that in the last five years, different political leaders have joined NPP, which demonstrates that NPP is growing stronger.



He said that many of the candidates, who were declared as party candidates for the upcoming election, were not in the same stage in 2018 but in the last five years, they have become part of NPP’s growing family.

“If there is any political party that will ever find a solution to the border issue, it will only be the NPP and I assure that given the opportunity in 2023, we will find a solution and resolve the border issue so that people in the State can live in peace, particularly those living in the border areas,” he added.