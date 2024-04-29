Amidst scorching temperatures brought on by a relentless heatwave, West Garo Hills district in Meghalaya has taken proactive measures to safeguard the health of its students. Recognizing the severity of the situation, the school timings have been adjusted accordingly, with a notable break from 11 AM to 3 PM, ensuring that students are not exposed to the peak heat of the day.

In a bid to further shield children from the adverse effects of the heatwave, the Meghalaya government has directed schools to curtail outdoor activities and sports during the designated hours, prioritizing the safety and well-being of students above all else.

Swapnil Tembe, the Director of School Education & Literacy, has issued a comprehensive advisory outlining precautionary measures to be implemented across educational institutions. Emphasizing the importance of hydration and protection from the sun's harsh rays, the advisory includes provisions for adequate hydration facilities and encourages the use of caps and umbrellas to shield students and staff from direct sunlight.

To accommodate these adjustments, the revised school schedule stipulates that upper primary, secondary, and higher secondary classes will be conducted between the cooler hours of 6:30 AM to 10:30 AM. Similarly, nursery and lower primary schools will conclude their classes by 10:30 AM today, ensuring that students are not exposed to the intensifying heat as the day progresses. These measures underscore a proactive approach towards prioritizing the health and safety of the student community amidst challenging weather conditions.

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