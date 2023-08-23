People from Assam have raised their voices against an article with the title "Maggie Noodles Tourism killing Meghalaya'' penned by senior journalist and writer Patricia Mukhim.

In the said article, the writer has alleged that tourism in Meghalaya is on the verge of collapse as a large number of tourists from Assam are visiting tourist places in Meghalaya. I wouldn't be wrong to say that with this article the writer has sparked both fascination and concern among the people of Assam.

As the news of tourists flocking to Meghalaya for its stunning landscapes and unique culinary experience spread, Assam's residents were quick enough to express a range of opinions on the matter.

However, Patricia Mukhim claimed that the article was written with no intention to hurt any group of people from any state.



Also Read: Senior journalist Patricia Mukhim's article "Maggie Noodles Tourism killing Meghalaya" cooks up storm in Assam, netizens react

Justifying her article, the Meghalaya-based scribe said "We had to brake suddenly because an Assam-registered vehicle decided to stop but not at the side of the road. The man behind the wheel opened the door on his side and got off, thereby creating a situation where if a car came from behind or even the front it could well hit this driver/car owner. We stopped and spoke to the man asking him why he could not stop at the side. he answered back rudely saying, "This is not the middle of the road," and smirked at us. Of course, he also said, "Thanks, but no thanks. That is both rude and insolent. It shows an arrogance born out of the attitude that "I am free to do whatever I feel like."

Further, she alleged that the Meghalaya government has failed to set the correct tourism protocols.

"Locals must also be trained to think professionally and to work at sustainable tourism. Thousands of footfalls a day at Arwah Cave, Nongriat Living Root Bridge or even the Sacred Grove at Mawphlang will destroy the sanctity of these spaces. Laitlum Canyon on weekends is already a cacophonous market with tourists carrying boomboxes that shatter the peace of the place," she added.

Questioning the Meghalaya government, she said that the model of tourism in Meghalaya is unsustainable for any destination - be it Kaziranga or Manas Wild Life Sanctuary.

Further, she asserted that every place has a carrying capacity beyond which it will collapse.



