The District Magistrate of Ri Bhoi district, Nongpoh has imposed Section 144 CrPC, prohibiting the plying the heavy vehicles exceeding the permissible limit of 15 MT gross weight, i.e, total weight of vehicles plus weight of goods, over the Umiam bridge retrofitting of distress numbers (i.e., girder beam and deck slab).

As per the Safety Audit report of the Bridge over Spillway of the Umiam Concrete Dam by IIT, Guwahati, it has been recommended to restrict the movement of heavy loaded vehicles on the bridge. The Power Department, after reviewing the IIT-G report, advised last week that heavy-loaded vehicles should be barred from plying on the Umiam dam bridge until necessary retrofitting is undertaken.

It further stated that the maximum permissible load for the Umiam concrete bridge should not exceed 15 tons. The department has requested a revision of the standing order regarding the gross weight of vehicles plying over the bridge, proposing to reduce the limit from 20 tons to 15 tons.

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