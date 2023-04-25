After being a member of the BJP for almost a year, Adv Kynta on April 25 disassociated himself from the saffron party.

Adv Kynta informed that the main reason for disassociating from the saffron party is after being sidelined by the party.

“Right from the day I joined the party they have not been assigned with any duties or work till date”, said Adv Kynta.

He has constantly kept in check with the BJP state chief about his duties, but no response received yet, informed Adv Kynta. The senior advocate joined the party on November 28, 2022.

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“I was not assigned any duties, in fact, it was a very humiliating situation as I have joined the party with the hope to work for the State as well for the people of the State”, he added.

The senior advocate further stated that he does not want to be used as a “mantelpiece”.

“I am one person who loves to stoke a fire. Since I am not assigned any duties till today, therefore, it is my duty to give up the association with this political party”, he added.

"My blunt and upfront style of speaking maybe not be in tune with the leaders of the BJP", says Adv Kynta.

After tendering his resignation from the BJP, Adv Kynta said as he is very tribal-centric, ‘perhaps’ his blunt and upfront style of speaking on the issues is not in tune with the leaders of the saffron party.

The senior advocate said that he joined the party in November last year with the objective to work for the people and the betterment of the State as a whole. However, on joining for a year long, the advocate has not been assigned any duties to date.

“I am one person who does not speak from behind, I love to speak right in front. When I don’t like something, I just open up…perhaps my style of speaking, my method of conveying my agony is not with the liking of the leaders of the BJP”, he stated.