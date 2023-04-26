Meghalaya, the “Abode of the Clouds” with its picturesque landscape of rolling hills, meandering rivers, cascading waterfalls, lush forests, diverse flora and fauna and unique culture and tradition has been a favourite destination for wanderlust people across the globe.

Since last year, Meghalaya Tourism Department, in collaboration with Umiam Sailing Club, is set to organize the exciting Northeast Regatta and a thrilling concert extravaganza from April 29, 2023, to May 2, 2023, at the Umiam Watersports Complex. Located, about 20 km short of Meghalaya's capital Shillong, Umiam is a 220 sq. km man-made reservoir at a little below 1,000 metres or 3,200 feet above sea level.

Following the grand inauguration by Bah Paul Lyngdoh, Minister of Tourism, Meghalaya, Conrad K. Sangma, Chief Minister of Meghalaya will visit on 30th April to cheer the participants. The event will witness 80 participants from over 10 states across India, that includes 12 clubs during this 5-day racing extravaganza. Teams from Indian Army and Naval Services along with UDAY FOUNDATION TEAM (The first and only Sailing NGO from India) will be actively taking part.

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The purpose of a boat regatta is to promote water sports in the state, enhance tourism, put the location on the world sailing map, produce medalists, and empower youth by creating job opportunities and encouraging participation in workshops.

The event will include a boat race, as well as music and cultural events, nature excursions, food and flea markets, a tour package for sailors and tourists, paintball, camping spots, and the introduction of river cruise boats in Umiam. The event is open to any club, team or individuals from the country and is expected to attract approximately 80-100 sailors from 12 clubs, including Army and Navy teams and 6 Class Associations.

There will be an electrifying public concert on April 29 and 30, featuring a diverse lineup of local, national, and international artists. Each performer will bring their unique beats to the stage, making it an unforgettable experience for music lovers.

Day 1 of the concert will feature K-Pop artiste Kim Woojin as the headliner, while Day 2 will showcase Delhi-based band Twin Strings as the headlining act. There are other incredible artistes lined up, including Lynx, Ricaa Stella, Banrap, Rum & Monkeys, LB3, Young Natee, Larger Than 90, and DJ Favian, and many more. These concerts promise to be a mesmerizing experience that will leave one spellbound with their distinct yet divergent sounds. Entry to these concerts is entirely free.

Registration for the event has started at 5 pm on April 24, so, it’s time to grab your passes from https://rockskitickets.com/ner/. This event is the perfect way to unwind, relax and have an unforgettable adventure with one’s friends and family.

Meghalaya is widely regarded as one of the most visually appealing states in the nation, and the state possesses sufficient tourism content and the potential to attract tourists with a wide variety of interests.

As a result, it is anticipated that an increase in the number of tourists who travel to the state, as well as an acceleration in the flow of domestic and international tourists, will occur in the not-too-distant future. Foot traffic from tourists was 12.7 lakh in 2019, and it is anticipated that this number will exceed 15 lakh by the year 2024.