In a proud and uplifting moment for Meghalaya, a delegation of women from Self Help Groups (SHGs) met with the Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, at his office in New Delhi.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma termed the meeting a moment of "great honour and encouragement" for the state's growing SHG movement.

Describing the Vice President as “welcoming and humble,” the Chief Minister shared that the meeting was deeply meaningful for the SHG members. “Across the state, every SHG member has risen as a beacon of hope and strength in her community,” CM Sangma wrote, applauding the resilience, hard work, and unwavering sense of purpose demonstrated by these women.



Also Read: Meghalaya: Bike rally honours armed forces, shows public solidarity amid border tensions

The CM emphasised that SHG women have broken social barriers and transformed their communities through leadership and dedication. “Our growing SHG ecosystem is more than a network — it’s a movement,” he said. "These incredible women are not just walking the path, they are lighting the way for others to follow."

Expressing gratitude to the Vice President for his encouraging words, CM Sangma added that the interaction would remain etched in the memories of the SHG members for a lifetime.

This meeting stands as a symbol of empowerment, underscoring how collective community action and strong institutional support are reshaping the socio-economic fabric of rural Meghalaya.