The Shillong Premier League 2024 will begin on 16 October with the first of 90 matches in an expanded top tier of the Shillong Sports Association football pyramid.

The 10 participating teams this year are defending champions Mawlai SC, 2023 runners-up Rangdajied United FC, losing 2023 semifinalists Shillong Lajong FC and Langsning FC, Ryntih FC, Sawmer SC, Nongthymmai SC, Nangkiew Irat SC and two sides promoted from the 2023 First Division - Nongrim Hills SC and Laitkor SC.

OC Blue is back as the title sponsor this season and SSA President Banteidor Lyngdoh made the announcement at the launch function today that prize money will be doubled this season to a hugely improved Rs 6 lakh for the champions. The runners-up will take home Rs 3 lakh while all clubs will continue to receive a share of the ticket revenue.



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The SSA also intends to hold a number of matches under floodlights at the SSA Stadium at First Ground, to improve the experience of the fans.

Anticipation is high for what promises to be a fiercely competitive event in a state that is renowned for its passion for football and home to many outstanding players. The coveted trophy was unveiled in the presence of the 10 captains at the launch event today.

"OC Blue is thrilled to partner with the Shillong Premier League to promote grassroots football development in Meghalaya. We hope this long-term collaboration will help us discover the next hero of Indian football from Shillong," Vineet Grover, Sales Director - East for Allied Blenders and Distillers, the makers of OC Blue, said.