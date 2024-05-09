Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh said that the tenders for the Shillong Ropeway Project will be opened post-Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by June 15 and the work will be awarded by July.

The Meghalaya Cabinet had, in September 2022, approved the first passenger ropeway project in the state to be constructed from Lawsohtun to Shillong Peak at a cost of Rs 138 crore.

Speaking to the media, Paul Lyngdoh said, “The expression of interest was floated but a corrigendum is being issued which takes care of certain aspects of the project which were not present in the draft expression of interest,” Lyngdoh said.



Also Read: Meghalaya CM clarifies state's role in ARSS infrastructure projects

Earlier Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on May 8 informed that the projects undertaken by the ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd. are being implemented by the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

He slammed reports suggesting that the selection was done by the state government, informing that it was the central government agency which made the decision.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Meghalaya CM wrote, “This project is being implemented by NHIDCL, Ministry of Road transport and highways. The selection of contractor was done by Central Government agency and not by State Government.”