The All Meghalaya Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan School Teachers’ Association (AMSSASTA), which has been in protest for over a week, continues to seek a response from the state government regarding their demands, including discussions on salary enhancement.

The teachers have launched an indefinite sit-in to urge the government to approve a 100 percent salary enhancement for 13,000 SSA teachers in the state.

As the association continues to await a response from the government, Wanpyndaphi Lapang, the general secretary of the AMSSASTA stated that the government has not yet invited them for discussing their demands, however, the members will continue to protest in the coming days to decide the next course of action.

Meanwhile, HM Shangpliang, adviser to the education department had paid a visited to the protest venue.

Earlier this week, the AMSSASTA had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking assistance in increasing the salary of over 13,000 SSA teachers.

In its letter, the association urged the prime minister to take prompt action regarding the enhancement of the salaries of SSA teachers.

The association requested PM Modi to offer support to the teachers considering the cost of living and inflation and stated that the teachers had released their last appraisal in 2016-17, adding that the current salary ranges from Rs 9,200 to Rs 19,044 for Lower Primary teachers and Rs 9,900 to Rs 20,493 for Upper Primary teachers.