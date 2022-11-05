One of the oldest colleges in the state of Meghalaya, St. Edmund’s College started its centenary celebration on November 5.

The year-long ‘100 years of excellence celebration starts with the unveiling of Edmund Rice on the college premises.

The celebration includes activities like seminars, a book fair, inter-college games, musical performances, and other programmes.

Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui, Rev Fr Richard Majaw, the Vicar General of the Archdiocese of Shillong, intellectuals, teachers, and former and present students of the college attended the celebration.

St. Edmund’s college is the only college for many years to have been nominated for the STAR college programme by the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India.

With a total of 20 Under Graduate departments and 1 Post Graduate department, the strength of the college to date is at 2800 students, along with 110 teaching staff and 40 non-teaching staff.