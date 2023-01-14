The Meghalaya Transport Corporation (MTC), under the State Government, signed an Agreement today with SpiceJet for operating direct flights between Shillong and Delhi.

The flights will operate twice a week on Mondays and Fridays.

It may be noted that the initiative to operate direct Delhi-Shillong-Delhi flights were undertaken by the State Government in 2020. Initially, Big Charter Pvt Ltd (FlyBig) was engaged to operate the flights.

FlyBig had deployed Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 aircraft on the route which were initially chartered from SpiceJet. However, FlyBig later expressed its inability to continue its operations. Subsequently, the State Government held several deliberations with FlyBig and also explored other alternatives.

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Accordingly, the agreement with FlyBig was terminated.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet approached the State Government and offered to operate the Delhi-Shillong-Delhi flights on its own as per the extant terms of MTC.

SpiceJet has a total fleet of 23 Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 aircraft. The same aircraft will be deployed for the Delhi-Shillong-Delhi route.

The flights are expected to start operating from February 2023.

SpiceJet is looking forward to fulfilling the commitment of the State Government and meeting the aspirations of the citizens of Meghalaya with direct flights between Shillong and Delhi.