After the Meghalaya government amended the Meghalaya Identification, Registration (Safety and Security) of Migrant Workers Act, 2020, the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) demanded that the original Meghalaya Residents’ Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) be implemented fully.

President of the union, Lambok Marngar stated that the state government is currently "examining" the observations made by the Ministry of Home Affairs, which raised concerns about the amended version of the MRSSA passed in 2016.

The KSU president also welcomed the decision taken by the Meghalaya government to amend the Meghalaya Identification, Registration (Safety and Security) of Migrant Workers Act, 2020, further adding that the government must take a stern call on MRSSA and ILP.

Earlier, the state government amended the Meghalaya Identification, Registration (Safety and Security) of Migrant Workers Act, 2020 aiming to enhance the process of verifying the backgrounds of the workers.

According to media reports, the Meghalaya government as well as the Meghalaya police will follow Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (CCTNS) as a means of verifying the documents of migrant workers and ensure their background is clean, with no record of criminal offences in the past.

The CCTNS is a project under the Indian government for creating a comprehensive and integrated system for effective policing through e-Governance.