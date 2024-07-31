Meghalaya's Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) has given the Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) a 48 hour-deadline to publish the marks of the MCS (Prelims) examinations.

The organisation also called for an independent investigation into the discrepancies in the recruitment process.

ALSO READ | KSU to stage sit-in protest demanding Mawsynram block upgrade

The demand was raised after the Meghalaya student body voiced dissatisfaction with the clarification that MPSC had provided regarding the MCS (Prelims) examination.

The KSU, in a letter to the MPSC chairman demanded that a "clarification be made on the missing candidates as per the ratio for personal interview of MPS and if found faulty, the commission should immediately rectify the errors and call upon more qualified candidates that should have been called for the personal interview of MPS as based in the advertisement; and justification to be given for selecting 2 candidates for the post of statistical officer which was basically for 1 (one) candidate under A.H & Veterinary Department and immediate cancellation of the result of the other candidate, if found faulty."