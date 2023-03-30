GK Iangrai, a suspended Meghalaya police officer, has been granted bail on all of the charges.

When verifying this, his lawyer, Phiyo Yobin, stated that he will be released shortly.

On November 2, he was detained based on an FIR filed on October 28 before the CID of the state police by one Darwin Sangma for allegedly misappropriating money sanctioned for the construction of the National Emergency Response System (NERS) facility in Shillong.

A bail application for Meghalaya senior police officer GK Iangrai was filed at the Supreme Court of India on January 9, 2023.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Arrested police official Gabriel K Iangrai files bail application in Supreme Court

It may be mentioned, Iangrai on November 2 2022 was arrested after the alleged diversion of funds in the construction of the National Emergency Response System (NERS) building at Sadar police station in Shillong.

Subsequently, the state government has frozen the bank accounts of a senior police officer after his arrest.

Yobin the advocate of Iangrai said that the Supreme Court was pleased to issue a notice and fix a returnable date. “..Earlier, the application was rejected twice by the Special Judge and also by the High Court of Meghalaya, this has compelled us to file a bail application before the Supreme Court”, informed Yobin.

Iangrai was in police custody since November 5 and judicial custody since November 12. A bail application has been filed by his sister in the High Court of Meghalaya but was rejected.

Notably, a total of 29 vehicles were in the personal custody of AIG A, GK Iangrai MPS before April 2022 without any orders from the competent authority.