A six-standard student in Meghalaya was punished and forced to wear a garland made from dirty shoes around his neck for not speaking English inside the school premises.

As per reports, the boy was made to parade in soiled shoes in front of the headmaster, school teachers and fellow students.

The parents of the child lodged a complaint with the police and claimed that the school exposed their son to extreme punishments which were “disturbing" and “unlawful."



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Reacting to the incident, State Minister for Education, Rakkam A Sangma has sought a report from the Deputy Commissioner of the concerned district and the education department on it.

Calling the incident unfortunate, the Education Minister said he will examine the matter after getting a report from the District Magistrate.