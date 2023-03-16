Just a week into the formation of NPP led MDA 2.0 government in Meghalaya, some of the lingering issues facing the education sector has began to surface.

The Meghalaya Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Schools Association (MSSASA) on March 15 raised the long standing issues of hike of teachers' salaries, timely release of grants, and filling up of vacant posts for teachers. The organization also urged the state government to allocate more money to the SSA in the budget for fiscal years 2023 and 2024.

"We would not wish for the same circumstance to arise, in which we will be required to take to the streets to demand the release of the salaries," MSSASA president Aristotle C. Rymbai spoke to reporters after meeting Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, "The problem of delay or irregular payment of salaries of the SSA teachers is the need of the hour to address the need to increase the budget," Rymbai added.

Rymbai stated that if additional funds are allocated for the SSA, the government can pay their salaries in the event of a delay in the release of funds by the Centre. He said Tynsong guaranteed the affiliation that the public authority will attempt to figure out a system to guarantee that the pay rates of the SSA instructors are paid on time.

Rymbai also stated that they discussed the need to fill SSA teacher positions that have become vacant in a number of lower and upper primary schools due to resignation, retirement, or death.

The MSSASA president said the public authority has mentioned them to hang tight for quite a while since they are expected to determine a few forthcoming issues with the school overseeing boards of trustees.

Sangma stated that the government will attempt to resolve the SSA teachers' concerns, particularly regarding the timely release of salaries.

Additionally, he stated that the government would investigate the possibility of providing the SSA with additional funding. Sangma stated, "If there is a way out, we will do it."

He went on to say that the government has decided to make a temporary arrangement for the appointment of teachers in the government's lower primary schools, which currently lack teachers.

He stated that none of the 26 schools in South Garo Hills have teachers.

Teachers will be hired for a period of 59 days. Sangma further stated, "We will continue with this system until we are able to conduct regular recruitment."

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