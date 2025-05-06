A statewide mock exercise on air raid precaution measures will take place across Meghalaya on May 7, beginning at 4:00 pm, according to an official press release from the Directorate of Civil Defence & Home Guards.

Residents should expect to hear air raid sirens at approximately 6:30 pm, followed by a brief two-minute "black-out" exercise during which power will be temporarily shut down. Authorities emphasise that this is merely a preparedness drill and urge the public not to panic.

The mock drill aims to test and improve the state's emergency response capabilities in the event of an actual air raid situation.

The nationwide drill will be held at a total of 259 locations in three categories. The Northeastern states will face the drill in categories II and III.

For more information about the exercise, citizens can visit the official website at www.meghomeguards.gov.in.