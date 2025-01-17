The Meghalaya Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, has announced its decision to amend the state anthem.

The new and improved amended anthem will now include additional lines in Pnar language.

Following the Cabinet meet, the CM's office stated that the decision was made after receiving suggestions from the Jaintia Hills district.

The new anthem will be unveiled at the upcoming Meghalaya Games in Jowai.

Marking another development, the Cabinet approved the Meghalaya School Service Rules 2025, aiming better scope of promotion for Government LP Schools teachers.

"Past service rules limited the scope for promotions of LP School teachers, Assistant Teachers who would remain in the post for a long period," the CM's office stated on X.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet also approved the implementation of the Meghalaya Town & Country Planning Scheme, which aims to bring all stakeholders to plan, approve and discuss the town and countryside planning.