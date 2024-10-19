The Meghalaya government will introduce an Act to regulate government as well as private medical colleges in the state.

This comes after the PA Sangma International Medical College of University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM) received the approval of the National Medical Commission (NMC) to begin MBBS courses.

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The PA Sangma International Medical College & Hospital, for which the foundation was laid at the proposed medical college site at the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya, on October 3, is the first private medical college in the state. It will start its MBBS course in 2024-25 with a capacity of 150 students.

The decision was taken during a state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on October 18.

Following the meeting, Cabinet Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh stated that the state is responsible for monitoring seat allocations and course fees. She further informed that another meeting will be held to discuss the future course of action.

Earlier, Ampareen Lyngdoh provided an update on October 14 regarding the ongoing development of medical education in the state, emphasising that the Shillong Medical College project is advancing smoothly and is on track for completion by 2025-26.

Lyngdoh also provided an update on the Tura Medical College, where infrastructure construction is reportedly moving at a rapid pace. "The Tura project is progressing exceptionally well, with the construction far advanced. Both the Chief Minister and I have recently been briefed on the site's developments," she shared.