The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on January 21 asked the Meghalaya government to publicise the notification on Meghalaya Gaming Act.

''We demand from the MDA Government to publicise the notification and bring it to the public domain as I had promised the people of the state that the ordinance will be brought in,'' said TMC vice president, George B Lyngdoh.

Lyngdoh further said that Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) introduced the Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Act 2021 and also the Gaming Rules 2021.

''In September 2022, the CM had ruled out the scrapping of the Act despite protest from several quarters, and licenses were also issued to three casinos,'' he added.

He further added that due to public pressure, the government had promised to come up with an ordinance to repeal the Act that was passed by the cabinet and the assurance was given on November 9, 2022.

''However, we have noticed that no such official notification has been issued to repeal the act. We demand that the ordinance should be made public,'' he added.

Earlier, the state government had announced to repeal of the Meghalaya Gaming Act 2021 after opposition from several quarters.

However, initially, the Meghalaya government had tried to stifle the opposition but it had to pass an ordinance to repeal the Act under mounting pressure from church organizations and political parties.

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