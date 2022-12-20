All India Trinamool Congress national spokesperson Saket Gokhale on December 20 demanded to make public the final enquiry report into the allegations of cash distribution by Meghalaya Cabinet Minister Dasakhiatabha Lamare.

In this regard, Gokhale shot a letter to Isawanda Laloo, Deputy Commissioner, East Khasi Hills, wherein, he also requested the latter to furnish a certified copy of the enquiry report submitted to the government of Meghalaya and Chief Electoral Officer.

''State whether the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was informed about the allegations of cash distribution and whether a copy of the final enquiry report was submitted to the ED,'' Gokhale demanded.

Gokhale further said that while Deputy CM Tynsong claims that the distribution of cash before the Model Code of Conduct is not illegal, it may be noted here that distributing cash without any receipt amounts to serious violations of several laws including the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

''It is the responsibility of the district administration and the police to ensure that black/unaccounted cash is not being laundered and distributed to people. Moreover, when a minister allegedly distributes cash to people, there are serious questions over the source of the money and the legitimacy of the cash,'' he added.

Keeping a check on black money and its alleged laundering through the distribution of cash amongst people is the responsibility of the district administration to probe and report to the Enforcement Directorate under the PMLA, 2022, he said.

''The Meghalaya Assembly Elections, 2023 are approaching, you are requested to kindly respond to the aforementioned points and this representation urgently in order to prevent any kind of "corrupt practice as defined under the Representation of The People Act, 1950 and in order to ensure that the upcoming election is free and fair,'' he concluded.

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