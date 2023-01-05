Meghalaya's Trinamool Congress received a shot in the arm after former NPP MLA from Phulbari Esmatur Mominin and BJP leader Robinus Syngkon formally joined the party.

Mukul Sangma, a Meghalaya TMC leader and former Chief Minister, welcomed Esmatur Mominin and Syngkon to the party and expressed hope that the TMC will win a substantial victory in the state's upcoming assembly elections.

Speaking to the media, Mukul Sangma said, "We’ve two young dynamic leaders of the state who’ve along with their supporters decided to be a part of the Meghalaya Trinamool Congress and be a part of our team in our resolve to serve the state and nation as a whole."

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Further, the Meghalaya TMC claimed that the sitting MLA of the Phulbari constituency, is a young and promising leader who people have chosen to elect, SG Esmatur Mominin.

Meanwhile speaking on the behalf of BJP's Robinus Syngkon, the former MLA and sitting MDC from Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council said, "He represented in 2013 a very difficult area in our state of Meghalaya, the Mowkaiaw constituency, a man who is connected to the people, residing in one of the most difficult areas, connected with the most vulnerable group of people, thank you once again, and welcome to our parivaar."

This time the total number of electors in Meghalaya is currently 21,61,129, with 10,68,801 males and 10,92,326 females enrolled, as well as 2 transgenders. In addition, there are 3844 service electors.

Female enrollment is higher than male enrollment, at 10,92,326. Overall, the current electorate has increased by 2.36% over the draft rolls as of 9.11.2022.

This is according to the Electoral Rolls for the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of 2023, which were published on January 5, 2023. On November 9, 2022, the State Level Launch of the Draft Publication of Electoral Rolls across the State kicked off the SSR-2023.