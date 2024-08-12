Vice President of Meghalaya Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Tura MDC, Bernard Marak claimed that Tura Lok Sabha MP, Saleng Sangma had sought BJP’s support during the Lok Sabha general elections held earlier this year.

Marak's statement came ahead of the Gambegre bypolls.

In an interview to YouTuber Solly Sangma of Gisikni Kurang, Marak said that Saleng Sangma should thank the BJP for not fielding a candidate in the election, further adding that the Congress leader should be grateful that even he did not contest as an Independent candidate.

"I fail to understand why he (Saleng) speaks against BJP, when BJP has supported him for his victory," he said.

Marak said that Sangma personally visited him and requested him not to contest as an Independent. He also stated that the victory margin for Saleng Sangma would have been low if BJP would have contested.

He also said that BJP supporters were reluctant to vote for the National People’s Party (NPP) despite directives from the central high command. “BJP supporters in Garo Hills were not willing to support NPP,” he added.

Earlier, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma officially announced that his wife Mehtab Chandee will contest in the upcoming Gambegre bypolls.

The Meghalaya chief minister made the announcement during a public meeting at Gambegre, stating that the decision was made on the basis of public demand.