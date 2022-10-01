After being arrested on July 26, Tura MDC Bernard N Marak’s wife has sought immediate bail from the Meghalaya High Court.

Bernard's wife LK Gracy moved an application requesting immediate bail from the High Court on September 30.

The court has heard both the submission of the counsel for the petitioner and the government’s advocate. However, the order is not out as yet, the source said.

Notably, Bernard N Marak was arrested from Hapur district in Uttar Pradesh, after he absconded following an alleged sex racket being busted at his private farmhouse which led to the rescue of 5 minors and the arrest of 73 persons.

This came after the West Garo Hills police had issued a lookout notice to all police stations of all states and Union Territories to trace out the accused person.

Bernard alias Rimpu was detected after UP police responded to the nationwide alert for his arrest by Meghalaya police who were conducting checking of vehicles along the national highway.

A local court had issued a non-bailable warrant of arrest against Marak, who is also the former chairman of the disbanded Achik National Volunteer Council - Breakaway (ANVC-B).

A case under sections of the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act, 1956 was registered against him with the Tura women's police station.

West Garo Hills police had claimed to have busted a prostitution racket in the private farmhouse run by the BJP MDC which led to the arrest of 73 persons and rescue of 5 children besides the seizure of liquors and unused contraceptives.

Earlier, the BJP state vice president had categorically denied running a brothel at his private farm ‘Rimpu Bagan’.