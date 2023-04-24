Border Security Force (BSF) on April 24 apprehended two Indian women with 90,000 Bangladeshi takas East Khasi Hills of Meghalaya.

193 Battalion of the BSF arrested the women while they entered Indian territory illegally.

The arrested women have been as Primala Hajong and Rimi Bhadra, residents of Betgora in East Khasi Hills.

''During questioning, both revealed that they entered Bangladesh through the unfenced border and received the money from a prominent Bangladeshi smuggler. The seized Bangladeshi currency has been handed over to the local police, an official statement from BSF said.

Later, the BSF, handed over these women to police in Dangar along with the seized currency for further investigation and legal action.

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