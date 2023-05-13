The vote counting for the Scheduled Tribe reserved seat of Sohiong constituency in the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya began on May 13 morning.

The United Democratic Party is leading by a huge margin of 2458 votes with NPP trailing behind while Congress remains in the distant third.

The polling for the Sohiong by-election was held on May 10, amid tight security arrangements.

UDP’s Synshar Kupar Roy Lyngdoh Thabah is leading with 8467 votes while Samlin Malngiang of NPP is leading by 6009 votes. Congress candidate S. Osborne Kharjana is leading with 994 votes.

The by-election in Sohiong was necessitated after polls in the constituency were postponed following the death of UDP candidate HDR Lyngdoh while Assembly elections were held in Meghalaya on February 27.

Also read : Meghalaya: Clash breaks out between Jaintia and Karbi community along interstate border