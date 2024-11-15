Civil Aviation Minister Kinjurapu Rammohan Naidu praised the tribal communities of Meghalaya for their profound respect for nature and their invaluable knowledge in environmental conservation, speaking at an event marking Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. This day, celebrated nationwide, commemorates the 150th birth anniversary of the revered tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

Naidu, addressing a gathering in the state, emphasized that the world has much to learn from the tribal communities, especially in Meghalaya, where environmental preservation is deeply embedded in their culture. Speaking on his personal visit to the sacred Mawphlang Grove, located 25 km from Shillong, Naidu described the experience as eye-opening, underscoring the region's spiritual and practical ties to nature.

"The people of Meghalaya have a strong connection to nature, and this is something the world can learn from. The knowledge within the tribal communities offers solutions to some of the most pressing environmental challenges the world faces today," said Naidu. He referenced the sacred forests of the Khasi community, quoting a local guide who remarked, “The sacred forests are not something the Khasi community inherited from their ancestors, but something they are borrowing from future generations.”

The Union Minister also lauded the state's progress under the leadership of Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma. Naidu expressed his optimism regarding the potential growth of civil aviation in the region, particularly highlighting plans for enhancing connectivity. He assured the ongoing support of the central government in expanding Umroi Airport and operationalizing the Baljek Airport in Tura to improve travel and transport links.

Naidu stressed the importance of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, acknowledging the sacrifices of tribal freedom fighters and leaders who have fought for their rights, identity, and culture. He called for greater visibility of tribal cultures and knowledge on the global stage, hoping to see more tribal communities taking the lead in advocating for their heritage and sustainable practices.

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