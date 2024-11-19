Meghalaya's North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Nirmalendu Saha, announced that the two-member committee, appointed by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, will soon visit the campus to investigate the alleged mismanagement and administrative failures.

Speaking to reports, the Acting VC stated that the committee will take action once a report is ready, informing that he spoke with the Ministry of Education over the phone.

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Professor Saha further explained that the Ministry of Education had requested him to submit relevant documents, following which a committee was formed including representatives from the NEHU Teachers' Association (NEHUTA), NEHU Students' Union (NEHUSU), Khasi Students' Union (KSU) - NEHU unit, senior professors, and other stakeholders.

Further, as per media reports, the Acting VC informed that the university committee is expected to submit the information to the ministry by November 19.

The hunger strike by agitating students of Meghalaya's North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) entered its 15th day on November 19.

The students have raised demands, including the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Professor Prabha Shankar Shukla, the Registrar, Deputy Registrar and other officials.