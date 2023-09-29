Pyniaid Sing Syiem, the MDC of Sohryngkham and Chief Executive Member of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council, has accused Ardent Miller Basaiamoit, the Chief of Voice of the People’s Party, and former Meghalaya CM and TMC leader, Dr. Mukul Sangma, of having a deep-rooted alliance.

This supposed alliance is believed to be linked to the controversial Building Bye-Laws of MUDA. Pyniaid, who was once closely associated with Ardent, revealed that he was initially impressed by Basaiawmoit's commitment to highlighting important issues affecting the people.

This led him to join the HSPDP to support Ardent's movement, which subsequently led to his victory in the MDC election, with Ardent as the main campaigner. Syiem mentioned his active resistance, along with Ardent, against the Building Bye-Law introduced by Dr. Mukul's government during his MDC tenure.

However, he was surprised to learn that Ardent had already reached an 'agreement' with Mukul regarding the extension of these bye-laws. Syiem also revealed that he eventually understood that all opposition efforts were simply a pretense and a waste of time. As a result, he decided to cut ties with the HSPDP, where Ardent was a member, and during this time, he noticed the close relationship between Ardent and Dr. Mukul.

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