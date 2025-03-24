The Gauhati High Court has granted interim bail to Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), who was arrested in connection with the Dhekiajuli case.

Hoque, a prominent educationist and founder of multiple educational institutions in the region, was taken into custody in February from his residence in Guwahati under Sections 318(4)/316(5)/336(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 11(1) of the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

The arrest was linked to allegations of irregularities in the CBSE Class 12 physics examination held at Central Public School in Patharkandi, Sribhumi district.

Justice Mitali Thakuria granted interim bail to the petitioner with certain conditions, which include requiring Haque's full cooperation in the probe, mandatory appearance before the investigating officer when required, and strict prohibition on making any inducement, threat or promise to influence individuals acquainted with the case.

He is also required to furnish a surety of Rs. 50,000 along with another surety of an equal amount.



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Hoque was represented by senior advocate A. M. Bora, while Additional Public Prosecutor D. Das appeared for the state. The Assam government had strongly opposed his bail plea, arguing that the case involved serious allegations of examination malpractice.

According to Assam Police, a law and order situation had erupted at Central Public School in Patharkandi during the CBSE Class 12 physics examination.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma later alleged that certain students were promised higher marks in their CBSE board exams by individuals linked to Hoque.

"Assam Police is investigating the matter, and a case has been registered. This is a serious matter, and we seek cooperation from all concerned," the CM had stated earlier.

With Hoque now out on interim bail, the next legal hearing in the case is expected to be crucial in determining his fate.