Amid an ongoing meeting between Meghalaya chief minister Conrad and civil bodies including ACHIK, GHSMC at Tura on July 24, violence broke outside the CMO in Tura.

A crowd in large number allegedly gathered outside at the CMO Tura and started pelting stones.

Police in retaliation to control the situation had to fire tear gas shells to disburse the crowd. In the turn of events and commotion, 5 police personnel were also injured.



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Further, CM and PHE minister overseeing the matter at CMO Tura

Sources also claim that the stone pelters were outsiders and came with their own vested interests.



This is a developing story.