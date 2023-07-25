The West Garo Hills Police have arrested 22 trouble mongers involved in the stone pelting and instigating the mob attack on the Chief Minister's Office at Tura in Garo Hills on Monday evening.

The police further said that they are looking for others who are absconding.



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Police said those arrested included two Mohila Morcha activists of the BJP, TMC leader Richard Marak was also arrested. The latest arrest made by West Garo Hills police was Jackson A. Sangma, alleged to be the main person who instigated the attack. The arrested persons are from West Garo Hills, South West Garo Hills and West Garo Hills.

It may be mentioned, the latest arrested Jackson A. Sangma was also present during the meeting when CM Conrad was interacting with the ACHICK and other NGOs over their demands on making Tura the winter capital and reservation policy.

This is a developing story.