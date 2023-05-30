The Voice of the People Party (VPP) informed that the party will be part of the re-constituted Committee to discuss the Reservation Policy and Roster System, this was announced by VPP MLA of Mawlai, Brightstarwell Marbaniang on Tuesday.

The discussion is scheduled to be on May 31 at 2.30 pm at the Main Conference Hall, Main Secretariat.

However, the VPP MLA informed that the VPP chief Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit will continue with the hunger strike protest till the end of the meeting scheduled to be held tomorrow. The party will decide on future action accordingly on the outcome of the discussion.

Also Read: Meghalaya government to re-constitute committee to discuss implementation of Reservation Roster System

Following the recommendation of the committee chaired by Dr M Ampareen Lyngdoh to re-constitute a committee comprising all Political Parties for discussing the implementation of the Reservation Roster System and the Reservation Policy, an official invitation was also sent to the VPP chief to be part of this discussion, in which he accepted.

The re-constituted committee includes- Dr M. Ampareen Lyngdoh, MLA Zenith M. Sangma, AITC, and MLA H.M. Shangpliang. BJP, MLAAugustine Marak, GNC, HSPDP president K.P. Pangniang, MLA Ronnie V. Lyngdoh, INC, KHNAM leader Pyndapborthiaw Saibon, MP Dr W. Kharlukhi. NPP, MLA Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar,UDP, the VPP chief Ardent M. Basaiawmoit. VPP and other government officials.