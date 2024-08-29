The VPP on Thursday walked out of the Assembly in protest against Education Minister Rakkam Sangma replying to the half-an-hour discussion initiated by MLA Ardent Basaiawmoit on the manner of appointment of teachers in Dadenggre Sub Division.

Ardent wanted action against the education minister for allegedly indulging in hate speech, creating communal division.

The minister made the alleged remarks during the election campaign for the Tura Lok Sabha seat.

After Deputy Speaker Timothy D Shira allowed the education minister to reply to the discussion, Basaiawmoit and three other VPP legislators stood up and walked out, saying 'shame, shame'. Before the walkout, Basaiawmoit said, 'I will not listen to the education minister.

His hate speech violates rule 196 of the BNSS. If the CM or one of the deputy CMs is not addressing the issue, I will not listen.' He also threatened, 'If the government allows the minister to reply, we will walk out. We don't want any clash between the Khasis and Garos. His speech is promoting enmity between the two communities.'



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Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong stated that the rule says a member shall not make a personal charge against another member while speaking. 'So I thought we allow the minister to reply.

Since the Nongkrem MLA stood up and reacted, I want to put things straight the charges against the minister are too personal. Therefore, we expunge that line.' Tynsong suggested that the VPP MLA should allow the law to take its own course since they have already filed an FIR against the minister.

'The VPP is bringing the issue in the House without any provision. Why should we bring this issue inside the House? Let us be governed by the rule. This is a personal charge against the member, who also happens to be a minister in the government,' he asserted.

Later, the Speaker expunged Ardent's remarks against Rakkam.