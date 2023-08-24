The iconic Wards Lake bridge (Jingkieng Nan Polok) has been closed off to pedestrians due to mounting safety concerns.

The decision comes as a result of the bridge's advanced age, which has rendered it unsafe for people to cross.

This wooden bridge, situated in the middle of the lake, offers a unique experience allowing visitors to even feed the fish in the lake. Boating is also a popular activity in the lake. However, over the years, wear and tear have accumulated, weakening critical elements and posing a potential hazard to pedestrians crossing over.



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The Forest Department, led by the Divisional Forest Officer of Social Forestry, East Khasi Hills District, has temporarily closed the wooden bridge, disallowing pedestrians to walk across it for safety reasons.

The decision to close the bridge was made after officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) raised concerns about pedestrian safety while crossing the bridge.

Residents and tourists are urged to bear with the department's decision until the bridge undergoes renovation.