In Meghalaya, there have been a total of 44 confirmed cases of dengue, resulting in one fatality.

Further, these cases are primarily concentrated in the flatland regions of Garo Hills.

Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh reassures citizens not to panic, mentioning that they have successfully managed the situation.

However, she emphasizes the importance of taking necessary precautions. Lyngdoh advises individuals with prolonged fever to visit the nearest testing centre for proper evaluation and treatment.



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On October 12, 7 tests were conducted, with only 2 yielding positive results. The deceased individual was a male patient from West Garo Hills, who was brought to the hospital but unfortunately succumbed to dengue. Another soul was lost due to a brain haemorrhage related to dengue hemorrhagic fever.

Lyngdoh affirms, "We have effectively contained the cases, providing appropriate treatment to those affected. We do not anticipate a surge in cases. From October 3 until yesterday, we recorded 44 cases, likely exacerbated by recent floods and heavy rainfall."

The health department has issued alerts to all districts to adhere to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). They are actively engaging with communities, dorbars, and other stakeholders. Medical block officers are instructed to promptly respond to identified cases.