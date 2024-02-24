Zublee Foundation orchestrated a two-day workshop on Deceased Organ Donation at North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) on February 23 and 24, 2024 in association with NEDFi.

This initiative is a part of NEDFi's Project VARDAAN, a CSR endeavour, aimed to raise awareness and knowledge about Deceased Organ Donation and Transplantation among the Medical Fraternity, Students, and Staff of the Institution.

The success of the workshop, with approximately 200 participants from various departments, can be attributed to the commendable efforts of the Zublee Foundation.



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Prof. RanendraHajong, General Surgery, NEIGRIHMS, and Nodal Officer, SOTTO, as well as Priyanka Borah, CEO of Zublee Foundation and its team members, were the ones to conduct the workshop.

Throughout the program, participants demonstrated remarkable enthusiasm and active engagement, expressing gratitude for the valuable insights gained over the two days.

‘Being the Medical Superintendent of the hospital, we are trying our best to see all these things as possibilities in our Institution. We will definitely do our best to save as many lives as we can in the coming times through Organ Donation and Transplantation. It is a wonderful initiative and we all should take this forward’, Prof. (Dr) C Daniala, MS, NEIGRIHMS added.