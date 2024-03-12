Meghalaya's Chief Minister has laid the foundation for three significant projects aimed at beautifying and reducing congestion in Shillong city.

The initiatives include the Development of Parking Infrastructure under Shillong Smart City Pvt Ltd, which entails the creation of over 1200 parking spaces.

Today, the foundation for three parking projects was laid, providing 465 parking spaces at a total cost of Rs 90 crore.

The second project is the beautification of Iewduh Market, a Rs 15 Cr initiative that will renovate and modernise the oldest traditional indigenous market.



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The plan is to create a more vibrant, functional, and accessible space that benefits local sellers, customers, and tourists.

The third project is the development of the Wards’s Lake Promenade. This initiative will see the development of a 1.2 km stretch opposite Ward’s Lake, featuring a plaza, shops, vending zones, parking, and a restaurant.

This infrastructure is expected to enhance the tourist experience, stimulate local business growth, and serve as a social hub for people to interact.