As Shillong continues to battle tremendous congestion, the Meghalaya Cabinet approved the relocation of the Police Reserve in Shillong to Tynring, part of the New Shillong Township (NST).

A 50-acre area will be allocated for the establishment of the new Police Reserve, which will also play a crucial role in connecting the Administrative City and Knowledge City within NST.

The decision aims to not only alleviate urban congestion but also enhance the operational efficiency of law enforcement in the region.

The relocation will aid in improvement to infrastructure and urban planning, facilitating a more organised and accessible city layout for the residents of Shillong.

Earlier, during the meeting, the Cabinet officially approved the appointment of an Advance Metering Infrastructure Service Provider (AMISP) to implement smart metering (prepaid) in the Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Limited (MePDCL).

The project will be executed on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer (DBFOOT) basis. The initiative is part of the larger Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), which seeks to modernize and enhance the state’s power distribution infrastructure.