Meghalaya’s first state-run university opens PG admissions for 2025–26 session

Captain Williamson Sangma State University (CWSSU), Meghalaya's first state-run university, has begun accepting applications for its postgraduate programmes for the academic year 2025–26, officials announced on Tuesday.

The university is offering a wide range of PG courses across its two campuses—Tura and Shillong.

Registrar A. Ch. Marak confirmed that the Tura campus will host postgraduate courses in Anthropology, Economics, Education, Environmental Science, Garo, Geography, History, Philosophy, Political Science, and Sociology. Meanwhile, the Shillong campus will offer PG programmes in Commerce, English, Khasi, and Social Work, which are also available at the Tura campus.

CWSSU, established in 2011 by an Act of the Meghalaya Government, has its permanent campus in Tura. Constructed under Special Plan Assistance at a cost of ₹16.96 crore, the campus was completed in December 2022 and spans over 90 acres, equipped with academic blocks, hostels, and administrative infrastructure.



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The university is recognised under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act, 1956, and was formally empowered to award degrees in December 2024. CWSSU commenced academic operations earlier this year, with the Shillong campus expected to open shortly.

In a move that offers greater flexibility to students, admissions to CWSSU’s postgraduate courses do not require the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). This stands in contrast to the CUET mandate for North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) and its affiliated institutions, as required under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

At least 11 colleges across Meghalaya have received affiliation with CWSSU and will also admit PG students without CUET requirements. Admission for the new session will remain open for two to three weeks, and detailed information is available on the university’s official website.

The launch of CWSSU marks a significant milestone in Meghalaya’s higher education landscape, improving access and offering inclusive academic opportunities for students across the state.