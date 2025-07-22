Municipal board evicts unauthorized vendors from Shillong's Khyndailad area

In a decisive enforcement action, the Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) on Tuesday carried out an eviction drive in the bustling Khyndailad area, dismantling unauthorised vendor stalls and seizing goods in compliance with a Meghalaya High Court order.

The drive targeted street vendors operating without valid Certificates of Vending (COVs), following a state government directive that set July 22 as the deadline for unauthorised vendors to vacate the area. Over the past few days, SMB officials had been verifying vendor permits, allowing only those with valid COVs to continue operating.

"Only vendors who could produce valid COVs were allowed to stay. The rest had their stalls removed and materials confiscated," an SMB official present at the site told PTI.

The crackdown comes after the Meghalaya High Court expressed dissatisfaction with the state government's failure to effectively regulate street vending, particularly in commercial hubs like Khyndailad. The court has appointed a special officer to oversee compliance, monitor the creation of designated vending zones, and submit regular progress reports.



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In response to the court’s direction and in accordance with the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, the state government has identified three designated vending zones in Shillong. These include the MUDA Complex, the parking area opposite the SBI Main Branch at Khyndailad, and the old Meghalaya Transport Corporation (MTC) building.

The MUDA Complex is expected to cater to a majority of central Shillong’s vendors, while the SBI-adjacent lot is being redesigned to allow smoother pedestrian access and traffic flow. The old MTC building is being transformed into a structured vending zone equipped with basic facilities for relocated vendors.

Officials confirmed that work is underway to make the zones operational, with a phased relocation of authorised vendors scheduled in the coming weeks.

The eviction marks a significant step in the government's efforts to bring order to street vending in Shillong, balancing the need for urban regulation with the protection of vendor livelihoods under the law.