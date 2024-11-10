Amid the ongoing protests and hunger strike launched by students of the North-Eastern Hills University (NEHU), Vice Chancellor Professor Prabha Shankar Shukla has renewed his appeal urging students to end their agitation and engage in open dialogue.

The Vice Chancellor's appeal, similar to one he had made earlier, was met with strong resistance from students, who remain steadfast in their demand for his resignation.

The indefinite hunger strike entered its fifth day on November 10, with disrupted operations at the university which serves nearly 5,000 students. Meanwhile, many students have been hospitalised following the hunger strike.

Citing the well-being of the students and the university as a whole, VC Shukla appealed that the students accept his willingness to hold dialogue. He asserted his committment to address the concerns of the students fairly, further adding that he is unable to enter the university and is confined to his residence.

The university was put under a complete lockdown starting November 6.

The protests come in response to unaddressed demands raised by the North-Eastern Hill University Students' Union (NEHUSU), which include the removal of the Registrar and Deputy Registrar, the appointment of a Pro Vice-Chancellor for the Tura campus, and the prompt holding of PGSU elections.

Earlier, faculty members of the university urged Meghalaya Governor CH Vijayashankar to intervene and help resolve the crisis.

The president of the North Eastern Hill University Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA), Prof. Lakhon Kma said the faculty held a meeting with Governor Vijayashankar and briefed him about the situation.

In response, the Meghalaya Governor expressed concern over the ongoing protests, emphasising that students should not be agitating but instead attending their classes.

Moreover, the Governor also directed all stakeholders, including faculty and staff, to submit suggestions for resolving the crisis.